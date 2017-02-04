Execution of esxcli is failed from vma

Last week i faced the issue where i was able to execute the vicfg commands against my esxi host but esxcli commands execution was getting failed with error "connect to esxi failed". This was quite weird issue as there was no hint why it is getting failed. then with some investigation i came to know ESXi thumbprint that is present in vCenter Certificate store is incorrect.
Now for replacing the incorrect thumbprint in vCenter Certificate Store following command execution is required in vma:-
/usr/lib/vmware-vcli/apps/general/credstore_admin.pl add -s server -t thumbprint
replace <server> with your esxi fqdn and <thumbprint> with esxi thumprint (check this blogpost "Methods of Extracting SSL thumbprint from esxi" )
