DRS Affinity and Anti-Affinity Rules in vCloud Director UI

In vCD 8.1, New feature is introduced and that is creation of DRS Affinity and Anti-Affinity Rules for vCD VMs from vCD UI. Let's discuss how to configure these rules in vCloud Director 8.1.
First Connect with vCloud Director Cell as System Administrator or with Organization as Organization Administrator
Access the Organization > Administration Tab > Open your Organization vDC > Affinity/Anti-Affinity Tab > Create the Rule for the VM's those exist in the environment
Once Rule is created connect with vSphere Web Client and Check the Rule:-
Select DRS Cluster > Manage Tab > VM/Host Rules
