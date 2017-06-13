Vembu Cloud Services - Free Edition

Vembu Cloud Services is a simple and cost-effective backup and recovery solution to protect the data of Small and Medium businesses and letting the IT administrators to Backup their Physical and Virtual machines directly to Vembu Cloud. The flexible recovery options of Vembu cloud, enable the businesses to recover easily during the disaster scenarios and helps in achieving business continuity. Vembu Cloud, which is residing on Amazon Web Services focusses mainly on the security of the backed up data, with the data being encrypted both in transit and at rest.
With hybrid cloud deployment using Vembu CloudDR, the disaster recovery can be made simple by keeping one copy of backed up data at local data centre while the other copy at Vembu Cloud.
